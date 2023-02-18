Prestige Estate Projects Q3 Results Review - New Launches In Mumbai Are Key To Success: Nirmal Bang
Prestige Estate launched five projects with developable area of ~4.06 million sqft in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Calicut in Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. reported a drop in terms of sales booking, which declines by 28% QoQ to Rs 25.2 billion. Also, collections decline by 11.9% QoQ to Rs 22.9 billion. Pre-sales volume was down by 36% QoQ and stood at 2.9 million square feet in Q3 FY23.
However, average realisation increased by 22% QoQ to Rs 9,371/sqft in Q3 FY23. The company is targeting gross sales booking of ~Rs 100 billion in FY23 and the management expects the Mumbai market to contribute ~30% to it.
Further, Prestige Estate launched five projects with developable area of ~4.06 million sqft in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Calicut (mix of residential and commercial projects) in Q3 FY23 compared to ~7.39 million developable area launched in Q2 FY23.
Revenue from the hospitality segment increased by 7.8% QoQ to Rs 1,698 million in Q3 FY23, driven by strong recovery in corporate travel, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions events and leisure travel.
Annuity income is expected to reach ~Rs 26 billion (from current level of Rs 2.5 billion) in the next four-five years as Prestige Estate is adding 26 mn sqft to the leasing portfolio in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru markets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results Review - Strong Residential Performance Despite Limited Launches: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.