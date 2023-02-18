Prestige Estate Projects Q3 Results Review - New Launches In Mumbai Are Key To Success: Nirmal Bang

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. reported a drop in terms of sales booking, which declines by 28% QoQ to Rs 25.2 billion. Also, collections decline by 11.9% QoQ to Rs 22.9 billion. Pre-sales volume was down by 36% QoQ and stood at 2.9 million square feet in Q3 FY23.

However, average realisation increased by 22% QoQ to Rs 9,371/sqft in Q3 FY23. The company is targeting gross sales booking of ~Rs 100 billion in FY23 and the management expects the Mumbai market to contribute ~30% to it.

Further, Prestige Estate launched five projects with developable area of ~4.06 million sqft in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Calicut (mix of residential and commercial projects) in Q3 FY23 compared to ~7.39 million developable area launched in Q2 FY23.

Revenue from the hospitality segment increased by 7.8% QoQ to Rs 1,698 million in Q3 FY23, driven by strong recovery in corporate travel, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions events and leisure travel.

Annuity income is expected to reach ~Rs 26 billion (from current level of Rs 2.5 billion) in the next four-five years as Prestige Estate is adding 26 mn sqft to the leasing portfolio in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru markets.