Prestige Estate Projects - Debt Levels Remain The Key Monitorable: ICICI Securities

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.’s residential sales bookings remain strong and we model for gross sales bookings of Rs 150 billion in FY24E and Rs 165 billion in FY25E versus Rs 129 billion in FY23 led by high-value Mumbai launches.

At the same time, Prestige Estate’s consolidated net debt levels have risen by Rs 25.6 billion over the last 12 months as it continues to incur annual land/stake buyout spend of Rs 40-50 billion and annual annuity capex of Rs 30-40 billion.

We expect the company’s net debt levels to rise further to Rs 84.4 billion by March 2024. With gross incremental pending capex of over Rs 150 billion for annuity assets as of June 2023, PSP Projects’ ability to achieve significant pre-leasing in ongoing/upcoming annuity assets will be the key monitorable going forward.

While we retain our target price of Rs 611/share based on one time FY24E net asset value, we cut our rating to 'Hold' from 'Add' post the 8% run-up in stock price in last three months.

Key upside risk is strong leasing in under construction annuity projects while key downside risk is residential demand slowdown.