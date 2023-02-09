Prataap Snacks Q3 Review - Expect Steady Growth Trajectory With Normalised Margins From Q4 Onwards: Systematix

Prataap Snacks Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results were below expectations with consolidated revenue growth of 10.8% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion led by continued distribution enhancement and efficiency but impacted by some softness in demand in rural and smaller towns.

Gross margin expanded 290bps YoY to 29%, supported by softening palm oil and other key input prices, with the full benefit of palm oil softening expected from Q4, given the policy of forward buying.

Prataap Snacks' Ebitda margins expanded 80 bps YoY to 5.5% led by benefits of strong 12% margin at its subsidiary, Avadh Snacks, shift towards direct distribution model and accrual of production linked incentive incentives.

We expect margins to gradually inch towards double-digits over the next couple of years despite an expected pick-up in ad spends, enabled by stability in palm oil prices after recent correction driving gross margin improvement, PLI incentives providing a 1.5-2% boost, and potential for further cost optimisation.