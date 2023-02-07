Praj Industries Q3 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Healthy Numbers: Centrum Broking
All time high quarterly revenue booking – thanks to burgeoning order backlog.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Praj Industries Ltd. reported its Q3 FY23 numbers which were in line with our estimates mainly on the consolidated revenue front as the company posted YoY growth of 55.4% at Rs 9100 million versus our estimates of Rs 9033 million.
However, on the consolidated earnings front Praj Industries posted an impressive 68.0% YoY increase to Rs 623 million ~8.6% above our estimates of Rs 574 million.
This beat is primarily due to margin expansion. On the consolidated Ebitda margins front it posted 9.5% (versus 8.1% in Q3 FY22) higher than our estimates of 9.0%. These are best Ebitda margin reported by the company is last seven quarters.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Apar Industries Q3 Results Review - Robust Show Led By Premiumisation, Exports: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.