Power Mech Projects - Building Brick By Brick: Anand Rathi

Well-diversified play, better placed than competition.
Incorporated in 1999, the Hyderabad-based integrated infrastructure service Power Mech Projects Ltd., started with erection, testing and commissioning in the power sector.
Power Mech's diversification into non-power, to mitigate the anticipated slowdown in thermal capacity addition, was a step in the right direction. Its overseas operations added to its diversity.
For stability and predictability, it bolstered its position in operation and maintenance; its recent foray into mine development and operation too appears aimed at this.
All this combined hold the key to its sturdy assurance, and its diversified services mean its opportunity landscape is broad-based and prospect-rich.
