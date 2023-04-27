Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Review - Margin Expansion Aided Profitability; Asset Quality Healthy: Motilal Oswal

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 standalone profit after tax grew 102% YoY to ~Rs 1.8 billion. Its strong operational performance was driven by:

~60 basis points QoQ margin expansion and provision write-backs of ~Rs 347 million.

Poonawalla Fincorp’s profit after tax grew ~100% YoY to ~Rs 5.85 billion in FY23.

Its Q4 FY23 net interest income grew 52% YoY to Rs 3.8 billion, while pre-provision operating profit jumped 75% YoY to Rs 2 billion. Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on improving productivity supported by digitisation and is reasonably confident of scaling up its businesses without investing in additional manpower or branches.

The company has strong moats on the liability front, supported by its strong parentage. At its current size (one-fifth to one-tenth of peers in similar segments), Poonawalla Fincorp has a huge opportunity in its target product segments.

With a healthy capital position, we believe the company has a long runway of strong loan growth ahead.