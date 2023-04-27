Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Review - Robust Consumer Finance-Led AUM Growth: Anand Rathi

Driven by the increasing product portfolio and shift to more secured lending, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.’s assets under management increased a robust 37.2% YoY, 15.9% QoQ. The focused AUM grew at a faster 73% YoY with growth across its key segments. Disbursements at Rs 63 billion grew 89% YoY, focusing on short-term loans.

Customer acquisitions picked up pace as more than 0.6 million customers were added. Niche financing products and the strong tech focus are likely to aid the expansion of loans at a 38% compound annual growth rate over FY23–FY25.

Poonawalla Fincorp's net interest margin further improved despite the increasing interest-rate environment. The non-banking financial company has also recently see a rating upgrade by CRISIL to AAA. As a result, we believe that it can maintain its NIM over FY24-25 at above 10%.

Cost-income at 49.3% has improved sharply. As the loan book further scales up, we believe FY24 should see operating leverage kick in.

Risks: Higher slippages, less-than-expected loan growth.