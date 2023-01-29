Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 Results Review - In A High-Growth Phase: ICICI Securities

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. has delivered on its stated strategy in Q3 FY23 registering an return on asset of 4.5%, standalone disbursement growth of 8% QoQ, focused assets under management growth of 10% QoQ, gross stage-III pool at 1.69% and net stage-III at 0.89%.

Recoveries from the earlier written-off pool aided a write-back of Rs 301 million in provisioning. The Q3 FY23 performance enhances confidence in the management guidance of AUM growth of 35-40% for FY24E, net interest margins being sustained at more than10%, credit cost being contained at less than 1.0%, earnings growth of 30-35% and RoAs of 4.0-4.5%.

Sharp business execution and distribution led by the direct, digital and partnership model improved Poonawalla Fincorp’s market positioning in focused product segments, and enabled the business to scale up, through a diversified and granular portfolio mix, roll-out of new products and focus on cross-sell / upsell.

All this combine to reaffirm confidence on the company’s portfolio being tuned for growth. Contained non-performing asset levels along with recoveries from the written-off pool and cost levers (branch and people rationalisation, and declining mployee stock ownership charges) are likely to boost the earnings profile.