Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Review - Pursuing Strong, Sustainable Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. normalized profit after tax grew 77% YoY to ~ Rs 2.3 billion (inline). Reported profit after tax stood at Rs 12.6 billion, including extraordinary gain from the sale of housing finance company adjusted for one-time provisions of ~ Rs 13 billion.

Net interest income grew 73% YoY to Rs 4.7 billion, while pre-provision operating profit jumped 167% YoY to Rs 3.4 billion. Poonawalla Fincorp is dedicated to enhancing productivity, aided by digitisation, and is confident about scaling up operations without the need for additional investments in manpower or branches. The cost-income ratio fell ~2% QoQ to ~36.5% (previous quarter: 38.4%)

Poonawalla Fincorp has strong moats on the liability front, supported by its strong parentage. At its current size (one-fifth to one-tenth of peers in similar segments), Poonawalla Fincorp has a huge opportunity in its target product segments. With a healthy capital position, we believe the company has a long runway of strong loan growth ahead.

Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of assets under management), higher business volumes, and robust asset quality.

We model a standalone compound annual growth rate of ~43%/50% for AUM/PAT over FY23-FY26 and expect Poonawalla Fincorp to deliver a return on assets/return on equity of 5.1%/19.5% in FY26. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 450 (premised on 3.3 times September-25E book value per share).