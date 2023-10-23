Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Review - Growth Momentum Strong; Higher NIM Boosts Profitability: Nirmal Bang
Poonawalla Fincorp's asset quality improved with gross stage-III/net stage-III ratio at 1.36%/0.72% versus 1.42%/0.76% in Q1 FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance was in line with our expectations, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit coming in at a variation of 2.8%/2.6% on the back of strong assets under management growth of 54% YoY and 106 basis points YoY/2 bps QoQ expansion in net interest margin.
Opex improved YoY, backed by a digital operating model and profit after tax was inflated on account of a one-off gain of Rs 12.2 billion from the sale of Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd. investment.
Poonawalla Fincorp's asset quality improved with gross stage-III/net stage-III ratio at 1.36%/0.72% versus 1.42%/0.76% in Q1 FY24. Provision coverage ratio stood at 47.2% and the company beefed up provisions in the quarter.
We revise our FY24/FY25 estimates upward on the back of higher NIM and favourable operating leverage. FY24E profit after tax surges due the PHFL transaction.
We roll forward our valuation to September2025E adjusted book value of Rs 122, keeping the target multiple at 3.2 times which gives us a target price of Rs 390 (as against Rs 438 earlier valued at three times June FY25E adjused book value), reflecting an upside potential of 4%. Revise rating to ‘Accumulate’.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Core Earnings Growth Outlook Remains Weak: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.