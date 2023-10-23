Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Review - Compelling Growth, Prudent Buffer; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
Strong digital-driven assets under management growth; sourcing moves to more organic.
Anand Rathi Report
Driven by strong, ~53% YoY, 13.7% QoQ, assets under management growth, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 adjusted net profit shot up ~76.5% YoY to Rs 2,297 million (surpassing our estimate).
We expect the robust organic growth, competitive cost of funds and tech savviness to drive a best-in-class 40% loan compound annual growth rate over FY23-26.
We introduce FY26E and retain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 501, valuing it at 3.5 times (3.3 times earlier) FY26E standalone price/adjusted book value for a 15% plus return on equity expectation.
Risks: Higher slippages, less-than-expected loan growth.
