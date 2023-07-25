Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 Results Review- Operating Efficiencies Playing Out; Asset Quality Healthy: Motilal Oswal

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 standalone profit after tax grew 95% YoY to ~Rs 2 billion. The healthy operational performance was driven by:

~10 basis points QoQ margin expansion, and improved efficiency driving moderation in cost ratios.

Net interest income grew 58% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion, while pre-provision operating profit jumped 150% YoY to Rs 2.9 billion. Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on improving productivity, supported by digitisation, and is confident of scaling up without investing in additional manpower or branches.

The cost-income ratio fell ~12% QoQ to ~38% (previous quarter: 50%), including lower employee stock ownership plan expenses.

The company has strong moats on the liability front, supported by its strong parentage. At its current size (one-fifth to one-tenth of peers in similar segments), Poonawalla Fincorp has a huge opportunity in its target product segments. With a healthy capital position, we believe the company has a long runway of strong loan growth ahead.

Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of assets under management), higher business volumes and robust asset quality.

We model a standalone AUM/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~38%/53% over FY23-FY25E and expect Poonawalla Fincorp to deliver a return on asset/return on equity of 4.8%/12.5% in FY25.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 425 (premised on 2.8 times FY25E book value per share)