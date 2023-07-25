Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 Results Review- Operating Efficiencies Playing Out; Asset Quality Healthy: Motilal Oswal
Business momentum strong; rise in direct, digital and partnerships will lower acquisition cost.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 standalone profit after tax grew 95% YoY to ~Rs 2 billion. The healthy operational performance was driven by:
~10 basis points QoQ margin expansion, and
improved efficiency driving moderation in cost ratios.
Net interest income grew 58% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion, while pre-provision operating profit jumped 150% YoY to Rs 2.9 billion. Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on improving productivity, supported by digitisation, and is confident of scaling up without investing in additional manpower or branches.
The cost-income ratio fell ~12% QoQ to ~38% (previous quarter: 50%), including lower employee stock ownership plan expenses.
The company has strong moats on the liability front, supported by its strong parentage. At its current size (one-fifth to one-tenth of peers in similar segments), Poonawalla Fincorp has a huge opportunity in its target product segments. With a healthy capital position, we believe the company has a long runway of strong loan growth ahead.
Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of assets under management), higher business volumes and robust asset quality.
We model a standalone AUM/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~38%/53% over FY23-FY25E and expect Poonawalla Fincorp to deliver a return on asset/return on equity of 4.8%/12.5% in FY25.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 425 (premised on 2.8 times FY25E book value per share)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.