Poonawalla Fincorp - Building A Profitable Fintech At Scale: Anand Rathi

The erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. has seen perhaps, one of the fastest turnarounds in the banking, financial services and insurance sector.

Poonawalla Fincorp is now a tech led high growth non-banking financial company backed by a strong promoter and having topnotch processes and best-in-class cost-of-funds.

With digital as core for the new management, we expect robust growth, competitive cost of funds and tech savviness to drive a 38% loan compound annual growth rate over FY23-25e for the standalone unit.

Key Risks -