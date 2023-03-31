Poonawalla Fincorp - Building A Profitable Fintech At Scale: Anand Rathi
Poonawalla Fincorp has the ability to grow its AuM 38% plus with sustainable RoAs of 3.8%+ in the medium to long run.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
The erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. has seen perhaps, one of the fastest turnarounds in the banking, financial services and insurance sector.
Poonawalla Fincorp is now a tech led high growth non-banking financial company backed by a strong promoter and having topnotch processes and best-in-class cost-of-funds.
With digital as core for the new management, we expect robust growth, competitive cost of funds and tech savviness to drive a 38% loan compound annual growth rate over FY23-25e for the standalone unit.
Key Risks -
Higher than expected slippages on accountof slowdown in economy.
Increasing competition from banks inretail lending could impact loan growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.