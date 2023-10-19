Polycab Q2 Results Review - Continuing Earnings Surprise Largely Factored In: Systematix

Led by 30% plus volume growth in cables and wires, Polycab India Ltd. revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew healthy 27%/42%/59% YoY and came 8-10% ahead of our estimates. Gross margin (27.1%, up 60 basis points QoQ) and Ebitda margin (up 33 bps QoQ to 14.4%) were driven by operating leverage and favorable product mix.

Fast-moving electric goods growth recovery remained in slow lane; higher advertising and promotion spend continued though. Cash flow from operations impacted by large reduction in payables.

Management expects strong traction in domestic cables and wires to sustain on healthy public and private capex. FMEG’s performance too should improve after channel rejig; 10% margin guidance by FY26 is intact.

We maintain our earnings estimates and expect 20%/27%/29% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E (FY18-23: 16%/ 21%/29%), with return on invested capital of ~46%, return on equity of ~22%, and likely strong free cash flows.

‘Project LEAP’ provides comfort on Polycab’s long-term sustainable growth.

While we maintain our positive view on the cables and wires industry and Polycab’s prospects, after a sharp rally in its scrip in last six months and at ~38 times FY25E price/earning, we maintain 'Hold' rating with an unchanged Rs 5,635 target price (40 times FY25E price/earning).