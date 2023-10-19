Polycab Q2 Results Review - Continuing Earnings Surprise Largely Factored In: Systematix
Distribution rejig to aid a rebound in FY24 FMEG performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Led by 30% plus volume growth in cables and wires, Polycab India Ltd. revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew healthy 27%/42%/59% YoY and came 8-10% ahead of our estimates. Gross margin (27.1%, up 60 basis points QoQ) and Ebitda margin (up 33 bps QoQ to 14.4%) were driven by operating leverage and favorable product mix.
Fast-moving electric goods growth recovery remained in slow lane; higher advertising and promotion spend continued though. Cash flow from operations impacted by large reduction in payables.
Management expects strong traction in domestic cables and wires to sustain on healthy public and private capex. FMEG’s performance too should improve after channel rejig; 10% margin guidance by FY26 is intact.
We maintain our earnings estimates and expect 20%/27%/29% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E (FY18-23: 16%/ 21%/29%), with return on invested capital of ~46%, return on equity of ~22%, and likely strong free cash flows.
‘Project LEAP’ provides comfort on Polycab’s long-term sustainable growth.
While we maintain our positive view on the cables and wires industry and Polycab’s prospects, after a sharp rally in its scrip in last six months and at ~38 times FY25E price/earning, we maintain 'Hold' rating with an unchanged Rs 5,635 target price (40 times FY25E price/earning).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Polycab India Q2 Results Review - Strong Institutional Demand; Signs Of Revival In FMEG: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.