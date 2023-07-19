Polycab Q1 Result Review - Strong B2B Demand; Model Strong Growth Momentum In FY24-25: ICICI Securities
Cables and wires outperform; FMEG remains muted.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Polycab India Ltd. reported strong Q1 FY24 with revenue and profit after tax growth of 42.1% and 80%, respectively YoY. Key drivers were-
strong institutional demand due to revival in infrastructure, real estate and capex cycle,
88% growth in exports and
distribution rejig.
We model Polycab to maintain strong earnings compound annual growth rate of 24.3% over FY23-25E led by healthy demand from business-to-business sectors and correction in commodity prices.
We also model fast moving electrical goods segment to revive in H2 FY24. Improving maturity of value-for-money brand ‘Etira’ and premium brand ‘Hohm’ are likely to be discounted cash flow accretive events.
We raise FY24-FY25 earnings estimates by ~9% to factor in strong Q1 FY24 and commodity price correction.
We maintain 'Hold' with DCF-based revised target price of Rs 4,100 (implied price/earning: 31.4 times FY25E; earlier target price: Rs 3,400).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.