Polycab India Q4 Results Review - Impressive Cables, Wires Performance Continues: Dolat Capital

Polycab India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue was inline while Ebitda and profit after tax beat our estimates. Cables and wires segment revenue increased 15.2% in Q4 led by high single digit volume growth, outperforming Havells India Ltd. cables and wires (+5.4%) and KEI Industries Ltd. (+9%).

Cables and wires segment delivered 290 basis points Ebitda margin expansion to 14.5% in Q4, was a positive surprise, driven by strong momentum in international business (+125% YoY) and higher margin orders in the cable business.

Polycab India's management has reiterated its target of Rs 200 billion top-line by FY26E and annual margin guidance of 11-13% in cables and wires segment going ahead (13.1% in FY23).

Judicious price increases, favorable product mix and improvement in fast moving electrical goods profitability FY24E onwards should boost overall margin performance.