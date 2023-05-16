Polycab India Q4 Results Review - Impressive Cables, Wires Performance Continues: Dolat Capital
Cables and wires segment revenue increased in Q4 led by high single digit volume growth, outperforming Havells, KEI Industries.
Dolat Capital Report
Polycab India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue was inline while Ebitda and profit after tax beat our estimates. Cables and wires segment revenue increased 15.2% in Q4 led by high single digit volume growth, outperforming Havells India Ltd. cables and wires (+5.4%) and KEI Industries Ltd. (+9%).
Cables and wires segment delivered 290 basis points Ebitda margin expansion to 14.5% in Q4, was a positive surprise, driven by strong momentum in international business (+125% YoY) and higher margin orders in the cable business.
Polycab India's management has reiterated its target of Rs 200 billion top-line by FY26E and annual margin guidance of 11-13% in cables and wires segment going ahead (13.1% in FY23).
Judicious price increases, favorable product mix and improvement in fast moving electrical goods profitability FY24E onwards should boost overall margin performance.
