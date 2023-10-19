Polycab India Q2 Results Review - Strong Institutional Demand; Signs Of Revival In FMEG: ICICI Securities
Cables and wires outperform; traction in domestic business to continue.
ICICI Securities Report
Polycab India Ltd. posted strong Q2 FY24 with revenue and profit after tax growth of 26.6% and 58.9% respectively, YoY.
Cables and wires posted YoY revenue growth (volume led) of 28.9%. The fast moving electrical goods segment posted modest 8.1% YoY growth despite decline in core fans and lights divisions.
The change in product mix in FMEG yielded better growth for Polycab indicating signs of recovery.
Growth was broad based across regions with higher growth in North India. Revival in fans business is likely in H2 FY24 as inventory of non-rated fans is almost over in trade.
We model strong earnings compound annual growth rate of 28.3% over FY23-25E as we expect demand tailwinds in business-to-business sectors and revival in FMEG in H2 FY24.
We revise our discounted cash flow based target price to Rs 5,600 (earlier target price: Rs 4,100) to factor in strong demand conditions.
Maintain 'Hold'.
