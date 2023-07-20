Polycab India Q1 Result Review - Robust Revenue Growth, Margins Improvement: Prabhudas Lilladher
Domestic wires and cable business reported ~53% volume growth in Q1 FY24.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Polycab India Ltd. reported strong revenue growth of 42.1% YoY in Q1 FY24, despite high base and fluctuation in commodity prices on the back of robust volume growth (~53%) in wires and cable business.
The company expects to achieve Rs 200 billion revenues sooner than targeted by FY26E under Project LEAP given-
strong volume growth in wires and cable from infrastructure/real estate/construction activities (which accelerated institution business growth),
focus on business-to-consumer through deepening reach and premiumisation of product portfolio and
expected market share gain of ~2% in coming years with wide stock keeping units, availability of products, logistics support etc.
We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19.3%/20.7%/22.2% over FY23-25E led by strong domestic demand environment supported by government measures and revival in private capex along with strong traction in export revenue.
Upgrade to ‘Accumulate’ from ‘Hold’ at revised target price of Rs 4760 (Rs 3553 earlier) given solid Q1 performance and strong guidance for coming years.
