Polycab India - Accelerating Transformation: Dolat Capital

In its Annual Report FY23, Polycab India Ltd. re-emphasised its growth strategy under Project Leap (five-year plan), the progress of which has been in line with management expectations. It also outlines its strategies in each of the four key work areas-

Customer centricity, Go -to -market excellence, new product development , and setting up of organisation enablers, which will continue to boost overall performance going ahead.

We remain confident on Polycab due to its market leadership in wires and cable, robust financials, strong backward integration and clear growth strategy.