Poly Medicure Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance: Dolat Capital
Poly Medicure’s Q3 revenues, operating performance were inline while earnings was above our estimates on higher other income.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Poly Medicure Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenues and operating performance were in line while earnings was above our estimates on higher other income.
Revenues stood at Rs 2.8 billion (in line) grew by 24%/4% YoY/QoQ. Gross margin was higher than expected at 64% expanded 346 bps/257 bps YoY /QoQ on softening of input cost while higher than expected other expenses led Ebitda to fall inline.
Poly Medicure's Ebitda at Rs 710 million (in line) grew by 39%/10% YoY/QoQ with Ebitda margin at 24.9% expanded 270 bps/139 bps YoY/QoQ.
We upgrade our estimates by 0.6%/0.6%/0.8% in FY23E/FY24E/FY25E on back of assuming higher other income offset by higher interest cost on increasing working capital requirement.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Max Healthcare Q3 Results Review - Strong Ebitda Despite Seasonally Weak Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.