Poly Medicure Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance: Dolat Capital

Poly Medicure Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenues and operating performance were in line while earnings was above our estimates on higher other income. 

Revenues stood at Rs 2.8 billion (in line) grew by 24%/4% YoY/QoQ. Gross margin was higher than expected at 64% expanded 346 bps/257 bps YoY /QoQ on softening of input cost while higher than expected other expenses led Ebitda to fall inline.

Poly Medicure's Ebitda at Rs 710 million (in line) grew by 39%/10% YoY/QoQ with Ebitda margin at 24.9% expanded 270 bps/139 bps YoY/QoQ.

We upgrade our estimates by 0.6%/0.6%/0.8% in FY23E/FY24E/FY25E on back of assuming higher other income offset by higher interest cost on increasing working capital requirement.