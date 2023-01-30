Poly Medicure Q3 Results Review - Growth Sustains; Margin Expands: ICICI Securities

Poly Medicure Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance beats our estimates on all fronts. Revenue grew 23.7% YoY to Rs 2.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 2.7 billion) led by strong demand across segments.

Ebitda margin improved 270 bps YoY and 140 bps QoQ to 24.9%, supported by strong gross margin expansion (up 350 bps YoY, up 260 bps QoQ) in Q3. Adjusted profit after tax was up 44.9% YoY to Rs 500 million (our estimate: Rs 441 million).

We like Polymed mainly due to its-