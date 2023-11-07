Poly Medicure Q2 Results Review - Miss On Margin Due To Adverse Product Mix: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital Report
Poly Medicure Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 sales was above our estimate on higher exports growth while miss on Ebitda margin was due to adverse product mix.
Revenues stood at Rs 3.4 billion (adjusted book value estimate) grew by 22.8%/5.1% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 842 million, grew by 30.2% YoY, Ebitda margin at 25.0%, (142 basis points/- 221 bps YoY/QoQ) was below our estimate of 27.3%, mainly due to lower than expected gross margin and higher other expenses.
Valuation
We expect Poly Medicure's earnings compound annual growth rate of 32% over FY23-26E underpinned by-
industry tailwinds- changing regulatory landscape in medical device industry in India,
new capacity additions,
steady infusion therapy growth,
strong Ebitda CAGR of 29% over FY23-26E.
We roll over our valuation to FY26 and maintain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,822 at 42 times FY26 price/earning.
Key risks: Adverse currency movement, higher input cost, any failure to maintain relationship with distributors.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.