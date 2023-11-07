Poly Medicure Q2 Results Review - Miss On Margin Due To Adverse Product Mix: Dolat Capital

Poly Medicure Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 sales was above our estimate on higher exports growth while miss on Ebitda margin was due to adverse product mix. 

Revenues stood at Rs 3.4 billion (adjusted book value estimate) grew by 22.8%/5.1% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 842 million, grew by 30.2% YoY, Ebitda margin at 25.0%, (142 basis points/- 221 bps YoY/QoQ) was below our estimate of 27.3%, mainly due to lower than expected gross margin and higher other expenses.