Poly Medicure Q1 Results Review - Robust Domestic As Well As Exports Growth: Systematix

Poly Medicure Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 earnings performance was slightly above expectations. Revenue growth momentum continued to be strong, and the company has maintained guidance of 20% plus growth during the year.

We upward revise our sales growth estimate in line with the company guidance. Based on our revised estimate we recommend a 'Hold' rating on the Poly Medicure at current market price with a price target of 1,192 based on 33 times FY25E earnings per share.

Domestic sales and exports to Europe posted robust growth (35% YoY during the quarter, while exports to rest of the world markets was relatively weaker at 15%).

Poly Medicure has attributed the strong growth in domestic markets to their established distribution, focus on tier-II plus cities and brand leverage.

Their brand is now well recognized pan India and across hospitals which they leverage for opening up new growth avenues in the form of new product / category introduction. The growth in the renal segment was relatively weaker during the quarter (22% versus 34% for overall domestic business.)

The growth in the segment is a challenge as incumbent which are MNC pharma and cheaper products from Chinese players are well established. It will take some time to establish Poly Medicare as they potentially should get support from the new medical device policy.