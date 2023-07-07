Poly Medicure - High Growth Journey Should Sustain: Systematix
An established brand would help in strengthening domestic market presence.
Systematix Research Report
We recently met Mr. Himanshu Baid, Managing Director of Poly Medicure Ltd., to gauge the outlook and growth strategy of the company’s business.
From our interaction, we draw is that Poly Medicure is poised to sustain it high growth journey. The company is better placed in the domestic market, as its brand is now well recognised pan India, which should accelerate and enhance Poly Medicure’s market share.
Moreover, the demand for disposable medical devices continues to improve, supported by an expanding healthcare infrastructure.
Portfolio and field force expansion are two levers that would aid domestic market share expansion.
On the export front, the company expects to continue venturing into newer markets, with its recent foray into the U.S. (an important development) aiding export growth.
