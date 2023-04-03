Poly Medicure - A Leader In Disposable Medical Devices: Systematix Initiates Coverage
Outpaced peers to emerge as a leader in the disposable medical devices space.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Poly Medicure Ltd. is a leader in disposable medical devices and is gradually transforming its portfolio to build a presence in categories that have high entry barriers and large growth potential.
At current market price, Poly Medicure trades at 32 times FY25E earnings per share, which accounts for the expected strong growth trajectory.
We estimate 19%, 25% and 25% compound annual growth rate in Poly Medicure’s sales, Ebitda and net earnings, respectively, over FY22–25E, underpinned by the company’s entry into the dialysis segment, ramp up in the U.S. market, and volume growth in base portfolio via higher market share and market expansion.
We are optimistic on the company’s ability to maintain its growth trend but there is limited upside from CMP.
Key risk for Poly Medicure stems from the company’s ability to effectively execute and compete with players at the global scale.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.