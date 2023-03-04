PNGRB Proposes Unified Tariff Across Entities; Positive For GAIL, Status Quo For GSPL: Motilal Oswal

According to the amendments brought in late-2022, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board set up an industry committee for determining unified tariff across entities.

This proposal builds in Rs 60.9/metric million British thermal unit as integrated tariff for GAIL India Ltd. against its own proposal of Rs 68/mmBtu; the current implied tariff is at ~Rs 43/mmBtu (nne months-FY23).

The move towards unified tariff is much awaited as it would reduce the tariffs for upcoming pipelines, thus facilitating more capex in pipelines. 

We will not revise our forecasts until the time tariffs are finalised for GAIL India and Gujarat State Peronet Ltd.