PNC Infratech Q4 Results Review — Good Quarter, Attractive Valuation: Dolat Capital
Expect debt to reduce at Rs 3.9 billion in FY24E and then increase to Rs 4.2 billion in FY25E vs Rs 4.5 billion in FY23.
Dolat Capital Report
PNCL reported results above estimates, however EBITDA margin was in line.
PNCL posted 10.3%/ -10.8%/ 10.4% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs21.1 bn/ Rs2.8 bn/ Rs1.8 bn in Q4FY23. EBITDA margin declined by 314 bps YoY to 13.3% primarily due to higher material cost which was partially offset by lower employee costs and other expenses. However, core EBITDA margin (excl. Rs827 mn – early completion bonus in Q4FY22) improved by 63 bps to 13.3% from 12.7%.
We broadly maintain our estimates for FY24E/ FY25E.
We expect debt to reduce at Rs3.9 bn in FY24E and then increase to Rs4.2 bn in FY25E vs. Rs4.5 bn in FY23. We factor NWC excl. cash (% of revenue) of 28.4%/ 27.4% in FY24E/ FY25E vs. 34.3% (FY23). We factor capex of Rs3.0 bn (over FY23-25E), and an equity investment of Rs13.9 bn (over FY23-25E) in HAM.
