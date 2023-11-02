PNC Infratech Q2 Results Review - Broadly InLine; New Order Inflow Crucial: Axis Securities

PNC Infratech Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 1,693 crore (up 8% YoY) and Ebitda of Rs 228 crore (up 10% YoY). It recorded an adjusted profit after tax of Rs 140 crore (up 7% YoY).

The company posted an Ebitda margin of 13.4% in Q2 FY24 (versus our estimate of 13.5%), compared to 13.3% in Q2 FY23. APAT margin was 8.3% versus 8.4% in Q2 FY23.

PNC Infratech Ltd.'s share of revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction/water projects/tolls/annuity was 68%/21%/11%.