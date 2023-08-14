PNC Infratech Q1 Results Review - Execution To Pick Up: IDBI Capital

PNC Infratech Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 profit after tax was lower than our estimates by 10% due to lower execution (revenue) at only 6% YoY. As road execution was muted due to completion of projects. But this is expected to pick up as PNC has commenced execution of new orders.

We maintain our estimate, as its order book of Rs 149 billion (two times trailing twelve months revenue) provides visibility.

Retain 'Buy' rating with unchanged target price of Rs 432. Order inflow was muted in Q1 FY24 as Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has again delayed the award in Q1 FY24.

Though order pipeline remain humongous with MORTH bids of Rs 650 billion, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation at Rs 300 billion. This is key event to watch for PNC and its peers in the sector.

In addition to roads, PNC has diversified in sector other than roads and guides inflow of Rs 100 billion in FY24 with 30% from non-road sector (water, railway).

Stock catalyst is uptick in execution, asset monetisation.