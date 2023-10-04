PNC Infratech - Asset Monetisation Tailwind: HDFC Securities
All-time high order book augurs well for mid-term revenue visibility.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
PNC Infratech Ltd. reported a 23.1% compound annual growth rate growth in its top line from FY19 to FY23.
The key takeaways from PNC Infratech’s FY23 annual report are:
PNC’s order book as of March 2023 stood at Rs 205.3 billion (~2.9 times FY23 standalone revenue; all-time high), which provides revenue visibility in the medium term.
At the standalone level, the company had gross/net debt of Rs 4.5/0.8 billion (gross debt/equity 0.11 times) as of March 203 versus a net cash position of Rs 3.2 billion in March 2022.
The plan to monetize 11/1 hybrid annuity model/built-operate-transfer projects seems to be on track and is expected to be closed by FY24-end.
We expect demand for HAM assets to sustain as multiple Invit platforms are chasing growth strategies, with recent HAM deal valuation exceeding 1.5 times plus price to book value of invested equity.
Given the all-time high order book, comfortable balance sheet, and likely robust inflows from asset monetisation, we maintain 'Buy' on the stock with an increased target price of Rs 452/share (13 times September-25E earnings per share roll-over, HAM assets valued higher at 1.2 P/BV).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.