PNB Housing Finance - Turnaround Progressing; Growth To Accelerate: Prabhudas Lilladher

We hosted the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Mr. Girish Kousgi in Mumbai. The company seems to be undergoing a turnaround; balance sheet is growth ready as loan book is completely calibrated with retail, now contributing 94% to overall assets under management.

Concentration risk has also reduced as ticket size in housing is now capped at Rs 30 million that was Rs 150 million at its peak. Guidance is to grow retail by 18% in FY24 driven by prime, while affordable housing would also be a focus segment.

Share of affordable housing in disbursals could be 10% in FY24. With targeted net interest margin of 3.5% in FY24, company expects return on asset of 2% in Q4 FY24E mainly led by reduction in credit costs due to sharp gross non-performing asset decline.

Although not under our coverage, we recommend to evaluate PNB Housing Finance as a midcap idea. Stock is valued at 1.0 times consensus FY25E adjusted book value. For re-rating to continue, it is vital that company delivers on loan growth and resolutions.