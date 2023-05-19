PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Review - Transitioning From Consolidation To Growth: Motilal Oswal

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. reported Q4 FY23 profit after tax growth of 65% YoY to ~Rs 2.8 billion (inline), aided by ~120 basis point QoQ moderation in credit costs to ~1%. FY23 profit after tax grew 65% YoY to ~Rs 10.5 billion.  Q4 FY23 net interest income grew 58% YoY to Rs 5.8 billion, while PPOP surged 31% YoY to Rs 4.8 billion.

Asset quality improvement was driven by a fall in both retail and corporate gross non-performing asset. Total gross/net non-performing asset ratios stood at ~3.8%/2.8% (% of loan assets) and improved 100 bp/50 bp QoQ. Retail GNPA improved ~30 bp sequentially to 2.6%. Corporate GNPA declined to 22% (previous quarter: 27%).

Under the new leadership, PNB Housing Finance has set up an affordable housing vertical and the management articulated that there will be a strong focus on both the prime and affordable segments.

Excluding any one-offs in spreads/margins, we believe that PNB Housing Finance has levers to exhibit net interest margin improvement through product diversification and reduction in borrowing costs. Improvement in asset quality will make it eligible for National Housing Board borrowings, and a potential credit rating upgrade will give it renewed access to the primary debt markets. A better outlook on loan growth, expansion in core margins and lower credit costs have led to an ~8% increase in our FY24 earnings per share estimates.

We expect PNB Housing Finance to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 12%/22% in loans/profit after tax over FY23- FY25 and ~1.9%/11% return on asset/return on equity in FY24. However, we would closely track the execution on loan growth, NIM trend and asset quality before turning constructive on the stock.