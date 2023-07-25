PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Review - Gradual Turnaround On The Horizon: Motilal Oswal

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. reported 48% YoY growth in Q1 FY24 profit after tax to ~Rs 3.5 billion (7% beat). This was aided by ~55 bp QoQ decline in credit costs to ~0.4%. Net interest income surged 68% YoY to Rs 6.2 billion while pre-provision operating profit rose 41% YoY to Rs 5.1 billion.

Total gross/net non-performing asset stood at ~3.8%/2.6% (as a % of loan assets) and improved ~10 basis points/15 bp QoQ. Retail GNPA improved ~10 bp sequentially to 2.5% while corporate GNPA deteriorated to 25% (previous quarter: 22%). Sequential increase in corporate GNPA was on account of a decline in the wholesale book.

Affordable housing segment exhibited healthy traction with disbursements surging to ~Rs 2.3 billion in Q1 FY24 (previous quarter: ~Rs 1.4 billion).

PNB Housing Finance has levers for net interest margin improvement through product diversification and potential decline in borrowing costs. Improvement in asset quality has made it eligible for National Housing Board borrowings and a potential credit rating upgrade will provide renewed access to the primary debt markets.

Better outlook on loan growth, expansion of core margins and lower credit costs have led to ~5%/ 7% increase in our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates.

We expect PNB Housing Finance to deliver a loan book and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11% and 26% over FY23-FY25 and ~2.1%/11% return on asset/return on equity in FY25, respectively.

We would closely monitor the execution on loan growth, sustenance of NIM and asset quality before turning constructive on the stock.

Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 755 (premised on 1.2 times FY25E book value per share).