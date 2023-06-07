PNB Housing Finance - Confident About Growth, Improvement In Asset Quality: Nirmal Bang
Significant reduction in corporate GNPA while retail collection efficiencies improve.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of PNB Housing Finance Ltd., as a part of our two-day investor conference. The management highlighted that demand trends remain healthy and it does not see a challenge in sustaining growth.
The management’s emphasis is on prudently expanding the balance sheet. Its focus is to grow the affordable housing book aggressively and to grow the retail book to Rs 1 trillion going forward.
PNB Housing Finance has set up different verticals for collection to increase efficiency, resulting in overall improvement in the asset quality.
The management reiterated that the asset quality improvement trajectory is likely to continue going forward. Moreover, the management remains positive about maintaining net interest margin/spread of 3.5%/2.5%.
We continue to remain positive about PNB Housing Finance and have increased our target multiple to 1.15 times (FY25E avearge book value per share) on the back of growth visibility and improving asset quality.
