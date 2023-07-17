PNB Housing Finance - A Well Diversified Loan Book; Healthy Liability Profile: HDFC Securities
The RoA of the company is expected to improve to 1.7% by the end of FY25.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Going forward, PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is expected to focus on growing its retail book primarily and any new loans in the corporate book would be to indirectly aid its retail book. During the last couple of years, the company had faced major issues in its asset quality, primarily driven by bulky wholesale book.
It has taken active steps and focused on collection efficiencies, write-offs, resolutions and change in mix in favor of less risky loans.
On the liability side, it has a well-diversified source of funding and derives consistent support from its promoter- Punjab National Bank. This association with PNB has helped the company in terms of financial flexibility for fund raising and deposit mobilisation.
In May 2023, it concluded a right issue of Rs 2,494 crores (ratio 29:54 at Rs 275) which was subscribed to the extent of 1.21 times.
Key risks for the company include impact of Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision on its business, stiff competition in the housing finance business, maintaining asset quality while growing the loan book etc.
Valuation and Recommendation:
After its assets under management de-growing in FY21 and FY22, the company displayed a stable AUM at Rs 66,617 crores, which was flat on a yearly basis.
It’s on balance sheet loan book stood at Rs 59,273 crores, up 2.4/2.1% YoY/QoQ. The retail book, which is the focus area of the company going forward, grew by 10/4% YoY/QoQ and stood at Rs 55,741 crores.
The return on asset reported by the company for FY23 stood at 1.61% as against 1.24% in FY22.
Going forward, we have envisaged a 12% compound annual growth rate in its loan book over FY23-25E, while the net interest income is expected to grow at 14% and profit after tax at 16% over the same period. The return on asset of PNB Housing Finance is expected to improve to 1.7% by the end of FY25.
