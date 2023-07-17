PNB Housing Finance - A Well Diversified Loan Book; Healthy Liability Profile: HDFC Securities

Going forward, PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is expected to focus on growing its retail book primarily and any new loans in the corporate book would be to indirectly aid its retail book. During the last couple of years, the company had faced major issues in its asset quality, primarily driven by bulky wholesale book.

It has taken active steps and focused on collection efficiencies, write-offs, resolutions and change in mix in favor of less risky loans.

On the liability side, it has a well-diversified source of funding and derives consistent support from its promoter- Punjab National Bank. This association with PNB has helped the company in terms of financial flexibility for fund raising and deposit mobilisation.

In May 2023, it concluded a right issue of Rs 2,494 crores (ratio 29:54 at Rs 275) which was subscribed to the extent of 1.21 times.

Key risks for the company include impact of Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision on its business, stiff competition in the housing finance business, maintaining asset quality while growing the loan book etc.