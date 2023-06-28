PKH Ventures IPO - Investment Rationale, Business Strategy, Financials, Key Concerns: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities Retail Research
The initial public offering of PKH Ventures Ltd. will open on June 30 and close for subscription on July 4. The company had set the price band of Rs 140-148 per share.
The real estate builders and construction company looks to raise Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively.
Issue Details
Issue Opens: June 30
Issue closes: July 04
Total Issue Size: Rs 359 crore
Face Value: Rs 5 per share
Fresh Issue: Rs 270 crore
Offer for Sale: Rs 109 crore
Shares for OFS: 73,73,600 shares
Price Band: Rs 140–148 per share
Lot Size: 100 equity shares and multiples
Listing: BSE and NSE
Lead Managers: IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd.
Use of Proceeds
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue in the following manner:
Investment by way of equity in PKH Subsidiary, Halaipani Hydro Project Private Ltd. for development of Hydro Power Project (civil construction and electromechanical works);
Investment by way of equity in subsidiary, Garuda Construction, for funding long-term working capital requirements;
Pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives; and
To fund expenditures towards general corporate purposes.
Business
PKH Ventures is in the business of construction and development, hospitality and management services. It executes civil construction works for third party developer projects and has been awarded with two Government Projects viz., Hydro Power Project, Nagpur Project and three Government Hotel Development Projects viz., Rajnagar Garhi Project, Pahadikhurd Project and Tara Resort Project, being executed through its subsidiaries/special purpose vehicles/ the company.
