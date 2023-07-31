Pitti Engineering - Riding The Industry Tailwind To New Horizons: KRChoksey Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Investment thesis

We are optimistic about Pitti Engineering Ltd.'s prospects and expect it to capitalise on the upcoming capex cycle in the core sectors and emerging opportunities from sunrise sectors such as renewable energy and electric vehicle, resulting in a robust revenue compound annual growth rate of 24% from FY23- FY25E.

Moreover, we anticipate an improvement in Ebitda margins and a positive trend in Ebitda/tonne.

Pitti Engineering's efforts towards debt reduction and its superior return ratios further add to its positive outlook. The company's manufacturing plants are equipped with advanced technology, which positions it well for growth.

Additionally, its impressive client base spanning various industries and a wide range of product offerings contribute to its potential for continued expansion.

Based on these positive factors, we recommend a 'Buy' rating for the company with a target price of Rs 754, which corresponds to 18 times the estimated earnings per share for FY25.