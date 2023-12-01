Pitti Engineering - Improving Profitability One Motor At A Time: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

We initiate coverage on Pitti Engineering Ltd. with a 'Buy' recommendation. Our recommendation is supported by-

The company’s increasing capacity, Its increasing share of value-added products, and Its expanding global footprints.

We expect Pitti Engineering’s revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13% to Rs 1,588 crore by FY26 (factoring similar raw material price trend as of H1 FY24 backed by volume CAGR of 16% by FY26E).

On the operational front, its Ebitda is expected to grow at 13% CAGR to Rs 258 crore by FY26E, led by an increase in value-added products, resulting in operating margin expansion (by 240 basis points to 16.2% by FY26).

We believe these factors will cumulatively boost the company’s profitability at a CAGR of 38% by FY26E to Rs 154 crore.

A combined strategic operation will further support in improving the company’s return on equity and return on capital employed to 25.8% and 26.7% respectively by FY26E.

We thus value Pitti Engineering at 19 times on FY26 earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 915/share, implying an upside of 40% from the current levels.