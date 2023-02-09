Piramal Enterprises Q3 - One-Off Gains Lead To Strong Earnings Despite Elevated Credit Costs: Motilal Oswal

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. posted a Q3 FY23 consolidated profit after tax of ~Rs 35.4 billion (previous year: Rs 7.5 billion from financial services). This was aided by reversal of income tax provision of ~Rs 33.3 billion and gains of ~Rs 11.1 billion due to fair valuation of shares held in Shriram Group coupled with buyback of bonds.

Net interest income grew ~12% YoY/24% QoQ to Rs 10.5 billion. Opex-to-average assets ratio at ~3% was elevated because of investments in scaling up retail in terms of both manpower and branches.

Piramal Enterprises guided for an opex-to-average assets of 2.5-3.0%, after it has sufficiently scaled up the retail business.

Total assets under management grew 1% YoY to ~Rs 649 billion, while total wholesale AUM declined 16% YoY to ~Rs 370 billion. Retail AUM rose 29% YoY to ~Rs 279 billion with its share in the loan book increasing to 43% (previous quarter: 39%) during the quarter.

Expected credit loss provisions increased to 10% of the AUM (previous quarter: 8.6%) as the company built an additional provision buffer of ~Rs 10.7 billion on stage-I and stage-II assets.