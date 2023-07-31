Piramal Enterprises Q1 Review - Wholesale Run-Down Positive, But Transient Impact On Revenue: Motilal Oswal

Over the past two years, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. has strengthened its balance sheet by running down its wholesale loan book; improved texture of its borrowings (driving lower cost of borrowings); and fortified itself against contingencies with expected credit loss provisions at 4.4% of assets under management.

Over the next two years, we expect Piramal Enterprises to make meaningful inroads into retail, led by mortgages/loan against property and complemented by a good mix of unsecured loans.

Product diversification within retail will help Piramal Enterprises deliver strong growth and reduce concentration risks. We expect the company to deliver ~2.1% return on asset and 6.3% return on equity in FY25E.

We acknowledge that Piramal Enterprises possesses pockets of value:

deferred tax assets relating to the time of DHFL acquisition, potential recoveries from written-off exposures, and fee income levers that it can leverage to enhance profitability.

We have a target multiple of 0.9 times price/book value for the lending business. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,260 (premised on March-25 SoTP).