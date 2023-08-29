Piramal Enterprises - Building A Retail-Led NBFC With Emphasis On Risk Management: Motilal Oswal

We attended the Investor Day hosted by Piramal Enterprises Ltd. where the company was represented by the senior management team at Piramal Enterprises. Key takeaways from the session is given below:

Piramal’s vision is to become a leading non-banking financial company which will remain dominant in Housing Finance but will also focusing on scaling up its other product segments to build a diversified Retail book. It will continue to leverage its phygital strategy of 'High Touch and High Tech' to serve customers in tier II/III cities.

Wholesale 1.0 will continue to be run down and alongside the company will focus on building a diversified and granular Wholesale 2.0 book. The management team on multiple occasions emphasised the importance of merger and acquisition in Piramal Enterprises' scheme of things given the good acquisitive track record of Piramal Enterprises.

Management guided for the lending AUM to double to ~Rs 1.2-1.3 trillion with a 70:30 mix between retail and wholsale by FY28. This implies a retail assets under management compound annual growth rate of ~23% and total AUM CAGR of ~15% over FY23-28. It also guided for a consolidated core return on asset of 3.0-3.3% and leverage of ~3.7 times by FY28. Improvement in RoA will be achieved through improvement in the net interest margin profile, moderation in opex ratios and achievement of steady state credit costs of 1.7-1.8%. Details on retail and wholesale RoA tree are covered later in the report.

Our earnings estimates are unchanged and we estimate RoA/RoE of 2.1%/~6% in FY25. Using SoTP (March-25E based), we value the lending business at 0.9 times Mar’25E book-value per share, investments in Shriram insurance businesses at our estimated value, and Pramerica Life Insurance and alternatives at 0.4 times trailing enterprise value and book value, respectively.