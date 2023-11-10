Pidilite Q2 Results Review - Resilient Volume Growth; Impressive Margin Expansion: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
In Q2 FY24, Pidilite Industries Ltd.’s performance was in line with our estimates. Volume growth was resilient at 8.2% despite monsoon-related disruptions. Consumer and bazaar segment revenue grew 3%, while business-to-business segment revenue declined 1% due to price adjustments and lower demand from export markets and export-oriented industries.
Prices of its key raw material, vinyl acetate monomer, continued to decline materially to ~$1,000/tonne from $2,500/tonne in Q2 FY23. Consequently, gross profit margin expanded sequentially and yearly. However, the company’s advertising and promotion spending doubled YoY during the quarter.
Pidilite has set up a lending business to provide small retail loans to its domain ecosystem. In the next two years, Pidilite plans to invest up to Rs 1 billion in the new business through a balanced mix of equity and debt in staggered tranches.
The management indicated that rural growth remained higher than urban growth. Although a sharp reduction in raw material costs could lead to healthy earnings growth over FY23-FY25, expensive valuations compel us to reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
