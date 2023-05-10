Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Review - Room For Margin Expansion: Dolat Capital
With high growth potential and leadership, Pidilite deserves high valuations.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Pidilite Industries Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 results came in line with our estimates. Revenue growth was 7% - representing a four year compound annual growth rate of 13%.
Consumer Bazaar segment posted 10.4% growth while business-to-business segment declined 2%. The realignment of araldite business has impacted consumer and bazaar revenues by 200-300 bps.
Domestic business reported 6.8% YoY growth. Consumer Bazaar/B2B segment reported 9.9/-3.3% sales growth respectively.
As vinyl acetate monomer prices have moderated, gross margin has improved 500 bps sequentially. We believe that the margins improvement would continue going ahead.
As Q4 performance was in line with our estimate, we have broadly maintained our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates at Rs 35.4/42.0.
Going ahead, we expect gross margin to improve with the drop in vinyl acetate monomer prices. Also, in the long run, the company’s strong brand portfolio and wide distribution reach would help accelerate its revenue growth. With high growth potential and leadership, Pidilite deserves high valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Review - Inline Sales; Margin Expansion On Cards: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.