Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Review - Inline Sales; Margin Expansion On Cards: Motilal Oswal

In Q4 FY23, Pidilite Industries Ltd. reported in-line sales and gross margin, while Ebitda came in ~12% lower than our expectation due to increased marketing expenses.

The rural and semi-urban markets grew faster than the urban market for the first time in the past few quarters.

In the paints business, Pidilite Industries launched decorative paint, ‘Haisha’, after a careful survey and receiving input from dealers. It is currently launched in test markets (Andhra Pradesh and Telengana) and the company will not rush to launch it nationally.

Pidilite will use the existing distribution network and facilities for ‘Haisha’ and it has adequate capacity to scale it if required.