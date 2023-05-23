PI Industries Q4 Results Review - Sales Inline, CSM Outlook Remains Healthy: Dolat Capital
Revise EPS estimates upwards by 10.3/12.9% for FY24E/FY25E; Remain cautious of weather-related challenges in FY24.
Dolat Capital Report
Pi Industries differentiated offerings which consists of patented early stage molecules and in-licensed/co marketing innovator products will protect it from headwinds witnessed in the generics market. The company has guided for a strong 18-20% growth (ex of Pharma) for FY24 which will be largely driven by volume gains. With a strong cash on books the company will continue to invest in both its new pharma business and Agchem business which should help it to sustain its healthy growth momentum going forward. Factoring in the Pharma acquisition we have revised our EPS estimates upwards by 10.3/12.9% for FY24E/FY25E. We however remain cautious of the weather related challenges in FY24 and the scale up of its Pharma business and thus have cut our multiple from 40x to 37x arriving at a target price of Rs 4,385. Maintain Buy.
