PI Industries Q4 Results Review - Miss On PAT Due To Pressure On Margin: Nirmal Bang
PI Industries Q4 Results Review - Miss On PAT Due To Pressure On Margin: Nirmal Bang
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
PI Industries (PI) reported 11.9%/3.7% miss on 4QFY23 PAT vs NBIE/street estimates on account of lower revenue and margins. We believe this was due to the 5% miss on higher margin CSM revenue, which grew at a slower pace of 15% YoY vs 9MFY23 growth of 30% YoY. The 12.2% YoY growth in 4QFY23 revenue was the result of a mixed impact: (i) CSM suffered a 2% YoY dip in volume, offset by the 17% YoY rise in price whereas domestic CPC saw a muted topline growth of 1% YoY - 2% YoY growth in volume/1% YoY dip in price.
PI attributed the stable margin and 37.3% YoY growth in PAT to an improved product mix. The management also guided that margins can be sustained on the back of 18-20% blended growth, driven by volume in FY24, based on the input prices stabilizing, although the trend is varied across chemicals. On the US$87mn twin-pharma-buyouts, the company is still awaiting closure of the TRM US and final details of FY23 financials.
We maintain BUY on PI post a marginal cut in estimates with a target price (TP) of Rs3,780, valuing it at an unchanged PE of 32.5x on FY25E EPS. This includes only PI’s core business and excludes the impact of the new pharma assets, pending clarity on FY23 financials and the business plan. We are constructive on PI’s Pharma segment, underpinned by the guidance of 15-18% EBITDA margin and plan to grow this business.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.