PI Industries Q3 Review - Favorable Product Mix, Operating Leverage Continue To Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
PI Industries' domestic sales were driven by volume growth of ~9% and a price increase of ~6%.
Motilal Oswal Report
PI Industries Ltd.'s revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 16.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 17.4 billion) in Q3 FY23. Ebitda rose 40% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion (in line with estimate).
Ebitda margin expanded 390 basis points YoY to 25.7% (our estimate: 24.2%), led by a 100 bps/220 bps YoY decline in employee/other expenses to 8.3%/13.2% (as a percentage of sales).
Gross margin stood at 47.2% (up 70bp YoY). Adjusted profit after tax grew 58% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.2 billion).
Export (custom synthesis manufacturing)/domestic revenue grew 23.4%/1.6% YoY to Rs 13.3 billion/Rs 2.8 billion in Q3 FY23. Export revenue was driven by volume growth of ~9% YoY, favorable price/currency, and a product mix of ~14% YoY.
Domestic growth was hurt by adverse weather conditions and higher channel inventory. For nine months FY23, revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 26%/42%/48% YoY to Rs 49.3 billion /Rs 11.9 billion/Rs 9.5 billion.
For 9MFY23, export (CSM)/domestic revenue grew 30%/15% YoY to Rs 37.5 billion/Rs 11.8 billion. Export growth was driven by ~18% volume growth and a ~12% contribution from price, favorable product mix and currency.
PI Industries' domestic sales were driven by volume growth of ~9% and a price increase of ~6%. Export/domestic revenue mix stood at 76%/24% in 9MFY23 versus 74%/26% in 9MFY22.
