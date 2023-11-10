PI Industries Q2 Results Review - Operating Leverage, Favorable Product Mix Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
The management maintained its revenue growth guidance of 18-20% per annum with continued improvement in margins and return.
Motilal Oswal Report
PI Industries Ltd. recorded a healthy revenue growth in Q2 FY24 (up 20% YoY), led by strong growth in the custom synthesis manufacturing business (up 22% YoY); however, the domestic business witnessed subdued demand (revenue down 2% YoY).
PI Industries' Ebitda margin expanded 160 basis points YoY, led by a favorable product mix and operating leverage.
We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,480.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
