PI Industries Q2 Results Review - Operating Leverage, Favorable Product Mix Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal

PI Industries Ltd. recorded a healthy revenue growth in Q2 FY24 (up 20% YoY), led by strong growth in the custom synthesis manufacturing business (up 22% YoY); however, the domestic business witnessed subdued demand (revenue down 2% YoY).

PI Industries' Ebitda margin expanded 160 basis points YoY, led by a favorable product mix and operating leverage. 

We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,480.