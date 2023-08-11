PI Industries Q1 Results Review - CSM Business Continues Its Healthy Growth Momentum: Dolat Capital

PI Industries Ltd. reported a healthy performance for the quarter registering sales growth of 23.8% YoY of Rs 19.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 17.1 billion) driven by strong performance from the custom synthesis management business.

Ebitda grew by 35.4% YoY to Rs 4.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.9 billion) translating to an Ebitda margin expansion of 209 basis points to 24.5%.

Healthy operating performance was driven by higher operating leverage and improved product/business mix.

Profit after tax grew by 45.9% YoY to Rs 3.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.1 billion) on account of strong operating performance.