PI Industries Management Meet Update - Sounded Positive Despite Challenges: Nirmal Bang

We hosted a group investor meeting at our virtual investor conference with PI Industries Ltd. The management sounded positive about the prospects for custom synthesis manufacturing and the domestic crop protection chemicals business while asserting that it is actively pursuing a buyout in pharma CSM space in India/overseas that is a strategic fit.

PI Industries has two targets in sight, but admitted that such assets are scarce and entail premium valuations. The management is also aiming at a two-year timeline to integrate and scale up returns post takeover of a pharma/contract development and manufacturing organisation asset through merger and acquisition.

The company also highlighted PI Industries' robust product pipeline, its thrust on developing innovative technology/digitisation and the environmental, social and governance focus.